3,625 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.60 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,802,447 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,677.81. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $11,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,743,335.25. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,665 shares of company stock valued at $65,135,892. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

