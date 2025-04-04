31,784 Shares in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of MISL stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

