2,757,351 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,757,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,070,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.34% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

