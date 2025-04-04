25,000 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Bought by JB Capital Partners LP

JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. JB Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of VREX opened at $10.31 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

