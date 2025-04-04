24,794 Shares in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

