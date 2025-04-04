241,164 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Forge Financial Services LLC

Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up about 6.9% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forge Financial Services LLC owned 0.53% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

TCAF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

