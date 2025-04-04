227,700 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,124,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.74% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

