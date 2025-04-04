2,259 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 509,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

