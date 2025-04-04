1,909 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $96.78 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,797,782.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $2,419,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161,139.26. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,794 shares of company stock worth $89,386,704 over the last three months.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

