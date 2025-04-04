19,041 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:MXL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

