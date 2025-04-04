1,538,339 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,538,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 751.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

