13,691 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Conquis Financial LLC

Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.