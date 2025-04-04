122,819 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Forge Financial Services LLC

Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forge Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

