12,193 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 8,365,479 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 290,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

