11,818 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in United Bankshares by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

