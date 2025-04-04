10,906 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Purchased by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Astra Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 201.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

