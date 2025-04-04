10,688 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PPL by 1,092.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

