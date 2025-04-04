10,573 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,370,000 after buying an additional 161,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,068,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

