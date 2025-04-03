Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247.75 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.26), with a volume of 319056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.61).

Zotefoams Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

Zotefoams Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.