Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
About Zhongsheng Group
