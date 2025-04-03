Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

