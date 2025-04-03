Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $208,449.12 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $208,449.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,046 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,290.94. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.69. 1,224,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,741. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,759,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,857,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

