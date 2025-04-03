Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

