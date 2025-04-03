Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,630 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Xperi worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

