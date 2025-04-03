Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

