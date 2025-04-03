Xai (XAI) Price Tops $0.0506

Xai (XAI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $89.67 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,936.42 or 0.99925631 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,685.93 or 0.99623834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,579,948,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,075,094,651 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,579,344,917.07786429 with 1,116,031,330.63581162 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.05282517 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $88,121,400.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.