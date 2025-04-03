W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 483,954 shares during the period. W&T Offshore accounts for approximately 1.7% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 3.43% of W&T Offshore worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. RPO LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 72,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.14.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -6.78%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.