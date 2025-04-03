World Investment Advisors Purchases 399,746 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,746 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

