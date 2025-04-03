World Investment Advisors Has $58.37 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.6% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $58,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

