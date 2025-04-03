World Investment Advisors Has $23.47 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned about 2.03% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.