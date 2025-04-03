World Investment Advisors Buys 6,362 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

