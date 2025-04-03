World Investment Advisors Buys 3,319 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.22 and a 200-day moving average of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

