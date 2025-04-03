World Investment Advisors Buys 19,603 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 917,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.57 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

