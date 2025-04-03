WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS remained flat at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 617,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,626. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.93.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

