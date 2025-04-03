Wladimir Hogenhuis Acquires 6,758 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis bought 6,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,733.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,353. This represents a 8.75 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wladimir Hogenhuis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

RZLT opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

