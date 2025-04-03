WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 129,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 311,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 104,259 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 392.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 107.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 339,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

