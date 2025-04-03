Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $295.79 and last traded at $310.12, with a volume of 22442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.49.

Winmark Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

