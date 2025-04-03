William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $33.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,183. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

