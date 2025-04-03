Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 11th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$111.22 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$66.68 and a 1-year high of C$112.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.45. The company has a market cap of C$35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

