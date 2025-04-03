What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

