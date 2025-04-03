Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,737 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,425,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,955,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

