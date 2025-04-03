Westpac Banking Corp Sells 26,230 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

