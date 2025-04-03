Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $938,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.