Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of WU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 2,890,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 83,835 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

