Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) shares shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

