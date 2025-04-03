Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23,204.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.31% of Welltower worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL stock opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $158.55.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
