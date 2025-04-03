Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $73.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 11,921,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

