Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $9.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.48. 54,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $80,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,234,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

