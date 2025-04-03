Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 267,766 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267,766 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 13.52% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $226,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

