Wellington Management Group LLP Has $212.72 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $212,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,411,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 780,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

BATS IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

