Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $164,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after buying an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,217,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $189,791,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.